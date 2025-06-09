India-Switzerland Dialogue: Unveiling New Trade Horizons

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in Switzerland for a two-day official visit aimed at enhancing trade and investment relations between the two nations. During his visit, Goyal met with Frederic Leuba, Co-Owner of Cabeltec SA, discussing potential business ventures in India, particularly in the cable manufacturing sector.

Following the meeting, Leuba expressed interest in potentially establishing a cable factory or office in India, though he noted challenges in transferring specific wire technology expertise. Cabeltec, known for its expertise in cables and machinery, sees expanding into the Indian market as a promising opportunity.

Goyal's itinerary includes strategic meetings with leaders in the Swiss pharma and precision engineering sectors. The visit underscores India's dedication to solidifying trade and investment ties with Europe, highlighted by significant discussions around the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), aiming to bolster bilateral collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)