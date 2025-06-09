Left Menu

India-Switzerland Dialogue: Unveiling New Trade Horizons

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Switzerland aims to enhance trade ties and explore investment opportunities. Key discussions centered around expanding India's cable industry presence and fostering collaborations in the pharmaceutical, life sciences, and precision engineering sectors, further strengthening India-EU partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:11 IST
India-Switzerland Dialogue: Unveiling New Trade Horizons
Cabeltec SA, Co-Owner, Frederic Leuba (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in Switzerland for a two-day official visit aimed at enhancing trade and investment relations between the two nations. During his visit, Goyal met with Frederic Leuba, Co-Owner of Cabeltec SA, discussing potential business ventures in India, particularly in the cable manufacturing sector.

Following the meeting, Leuba expressed interest in potentially establishing a cable factory or office in India, though he noted challenges in transferring specific wire technology expertise. Cabeltec, known for its expertise in cables and machinery, sees expanding into the Indian market as a promising opportunity.

Goyal's itinerary includes strategic meetings with leaders in the Swiss pharma and precision engineering sectors. The visit underscores India's dedication to solidifying trade and investment ties with Europe, highlighted by significant discussions around the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), aiming to bolster bilateral collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025