DTC Shifts Gears: Revised Electric Bus Rates for Revenue Growth

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board has approved new hire rates for electric buses, specifically for film shoots and tourism. This strategic move aims to enhance revenue generation and make DTC financially self-sustaining by next year.

Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Singh stated that the revised rates position DTC's e-Bus fleet as a viable option for schools, tourism departments, and private agencies. The initiative aligns costs and operational expenses, promoting electric buses for creative sector projects, thereby expanding public engagement.

New rates for Electric Low Floor AC Buses are set at Rs 110 per kilometre, with a minimum daily charge of Rs 7,700, ensuring operational cost recovery. This update comes amid the planned phase-out of CNG buses, highlighting a shift towards sustainable transportation options as fuel costs rise.