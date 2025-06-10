New Train Service to Kashmir: A Game Changer for Locals and Tourists

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah expressed his enthusiasm for the newly launched train service to Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the significant advantages it brings to both residents and visitors.

Abdullah traveled to Katra on the service, expressing satisfaction and describing it as the most significant benefit. Accompanied by party colleagues, he emphasized the train's potential to act as a dependable transport link connecting Kashmir with the rest of India.

Addressing concerns over occasional road closures and high airfare, Abdullah stated that the railway line provides an essential alternative. He also noted the positive impact on the horticultural sector, as the train enables faster market access, and boosts tourism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)