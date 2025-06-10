Left Menu

New Train Service to Kashmir: A Game Changer for Locals and Tourists

Farooq Abdullah praised the new train service to Kashmir, highlighting its benefits for locals and tourists. He emphasized how it offers a reliable transport link and a boon for the horticulture sector, addressing the issues of road closures and airline pricing.

Srinagar | Updated: 10-06-2025 08:42 IST
New Train Service to Kashmir: A Game Changer for Locals and Tourists
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah expressed his enthusiasm for the newly launched train service to Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the significant advantages it brings to both residents and visitors.

Abdullah traveled to Katra on the service, expressing satisfaction and describing it as the most significant benefit. Accompanied by party colleagues, he emphasized the train's potential to act as a dependable transport link connecting Kashmir with the rest of India.

Addressing concerns over occasional road closures and high airfare, Abdullah stated that the railway line provides an essential alternative. He also noted the positive impact on the horticultural sector, as the train enables faster market access, and boosts tourism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

