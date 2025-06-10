Rare Earth Magnet Crunch Threatens India's Auto Industry

India's automotive industry faces a significant threat as disruptions in the supply of rare earth magnets, crucial for electric and other vehicles, could last more than a month, according to a recent report. The shortage, exacerbated by China's export restrictions, is poised to impact production and growth in this sector.

Amid plans for an aggressive rollout of electric vehicles (EVs), automakers are grappling with supply chain challenges. Most currently have a four to six-week supply, but continued bottlenecks could defer or reschedule EV models starting July 2025. The shortage might extend to two-wheelers and internal combustion engine vehicles if unresolved.

In response, automakers are exploring alternative suppliers in countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, and the US. Building strategic inventories and tapping into new sources are immediate priorities, while long-term goals focus on reducing import dependency and boosting local production and recycling capacities.