Middle East Conflict Threatens Global Semiconductor Supply Chain

The ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran could disrupt key semiconductor manufacturing materials, impacting South Korea's chip industry, which supplies most global memory chips. Concerns over higher energy costs and the supply of critical materials like helium are raised, affecting global tech firms and data center expansion plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The escalating conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran is casting uncertainty over the global semiconductor supply chain, a significant concern for South Korea, a major player in the chip industry. This was highlighted by a South Korean lawmaker as the Middle East strife entered its sixth day.

Concerns center around the potential disruption of key materials essential for semiconductor manufacturing, with helium being a critical example. South Korea's chipmakers, accounting for two-thirds of global memory chips, fear increased energy costs and limited material supplies could arise.

Amid these challenges, South Korean companies like SK Hynix assured stable supply chains, while others closely monitor the situation. The crisis poses a threat to big tech firms' AI data centers in the Middle East, impacting chip demand as the geopolitical tensions unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

