Greta Thunberg's Involvement in High-Stakes Humanitarian Voyage Sparks Controversy

Swedish environmental advocate Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel on Tuesday following an attempt to breach the country's naval blockade of Gaza, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Thunberg was part of a group of pro-Palestinian activists sailing to Gaza when the Israeli navy intercepted their vessel.

The 22-year-old was escorted to a flight bound for France, with plans to return to Sweden. Three other activists on the charity vessel accepted repatriation, while eight crew members opted to contest the deportation order, supported by Israeli rights group Adalah.

Despite the activists' claims of a humanitarian mission, Israel denounced the effort as a pro-Hamas publicity move, stating that the limited aid on board will be redirected through official channels. Thunberg's involvement has sparked international debate and elicited mixed reactions, including mockery from U.S. President Donald Trump.