Greta Thunberg's Involvement in High-Stakes Humanitarian Voyage Sparks Controversy

Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel after attempting to break its naval blockade on Gaza. The activists' voyage aimed to deliver humanitarian aid and raise awareness about Gaza's crisis. The Israeli government dismissed it as a publicity stunt, and Thunberg's move drew international attention and criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:52 IST
Swedish environmental advocate Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel on Tuesday following an attempt to breach the country's naval blockade of Gaza, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Thunberg was part of a group of pro-Palestinian activists sailing to Gaza when the Israeli navy intercepted their vessel.

The 22-year-old was escorted to a flight bound for France, with plans to return to Sweden. Three other activists on the charity vessel accepted repatriation, while eight crew members opted to contest the deportation order, supported by Israeli rights group Adalah.

Despite the activists' claims of a humanitarian mission, Israel denounced the effort as a pro-Hamas publicity move, stating that the limited aid on board will be redirected through official channels. Thunberg's involvement has sparked international debate and elicited mixed reactions, including mockery from U.S. President Donald Trump.

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

