India's Household Debt: A Manageable Economic Story

In a recent analysis, the State Bank of India (SBI) reported that rising household debt in India is not a cause for concern, despite a noticeable increase over the last three years. The report underscores the strength of the economy and emphasizes the quality of the debt, with two-thirds categorized as prime and above. The rise is linked to an increase in borrowers rather than higher individual debt levels.

Further, SBI highlights that 25 percent of debt goes towards asset creation, including home and vehicle loans. Additionally, loans for productive purposes, such as agriculture, business, and education, account for 30 percent. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) considers the level of household debt to be manageable, noting that it's lower than that of other emerging market economies, at 42 percent versus 49.1 percent.

The SBI analysis also revealed that 45 percent of loans are utilized for consumption, including personal loans and credit cards. Notably, the RBI's ongoing rate-easing cycle, marked by a 100-basis-point cut in the repo rate, aims to alleviate household financial burdens. An estimated 80 percent of retail and MSME loan portfolios are now tied to the External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR), indicating significant potential savings for households. The rate reductions are anticipated to continue for the next two years, further decreasing household interest expenses.