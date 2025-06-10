Euro Zone Bond Yields: Market Watch Amid US-China Trade Talks and ECB Signals

Euro zone government bond yields saw a marginal decline on Tuesday, while markets remained attentive to the ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and China. This keen observation follows the European Central Bank's recent decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, lowering them to 2%, signaling a potential pause in the bank's easing cycle.

German bond yields, considered the benchmark for the euro zone, experienced a decrease, with the 10-year yield dropping 3 basis points to 2.54%. Alongside, two-year and 30-year yields also reported similar declines. Notably, the market witnessed increased volatility this year due to heightened concerns over debt sustainability in developed economies.

In a significant move, Japanese investors offloaded a record amount of German bonds in April, aligning with Germany's increased borrowing costs following a debt-rule overhaul. The European Central Bank seems to be adopting a hawkish stance, although some analysts argue for continued rate cuts, citing potential further declines in inflation.