Heroic Rescue: Crew Saved from Inferno on Singapore-Flagged Ship
Eighteen crew members were rescued from the fire-engulfed Singapore-flagged container ship, MV Wan Hai 503, and brought to safety at New Mangalore Port. Of the rescued, two are critically injured. The ship, which caught fire off the Kerala coast, still has four crew members missing.
Eighteen crew members evacuated from the fire-gripped Singapore-flagged container ship, MV Wan Hai 503, have been safely delivered to the New Mangalore Port. The vessel caught fire in the Arabian Sea on Sunday, placing 22 crew members in peril.
Among the survivors, two individuals are in critical condition and are receiving intensive care at AJ Hospital. Medical professionals report that one, a Chinese engineer, suffered 40% burns. While their conditions are stable, both remain under close observation due to serious airway burns.
The remaining ten crew members have sustained varying injuries, with some left with minor burns and others experiencing more severe trauma. Rescue teams continue to search for the four crew members still missing. Emotional reunions unfolded at the port as colleagues and rescuers assisted disembarking crew members, some urgently seeking news of their missing teammates.
