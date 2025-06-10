India-US Trade Agreement Set to Transform Economic Ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed strong optimism about the ongoing bilateral trade negotiations between India and the United States, highlighting them as a pivotal opportunity to fortify their economic partnership. During his visit to Switzerland, Goyal spoke about the strategic significance of India-US relations as trade talks continued.

Goyal emphasized the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, describing them as "close friends, allies, and strategic partners" with significant connections in business and geopolitics. He noted that the U.S. is India's largest trading partner, with millions of Indian-origin individuals residing there, facilitating natural economic cooperation.

The trade negotiations, currently taking place in New Delhi, focus on creating a framework that is fair and mutually beneficial. Set to conclude on June 10, the talks follow a February announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

