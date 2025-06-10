Left Menu

India Nears Major EU Trade Breakthrough

India and the European Union are on the verge of concluding a significant Free Trade Agreement (FTA), says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. While only a few issues remain unresolved, both parties are committed to respecting each other's sensitivities to foster growth and mutual economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:32 IST
India Nears Major EU Trade Breakthrough
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has expressed hopeful anticipation regarding the finalization of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), indicating that the landmark deal may soon come to fruition. At a press briefing in Switzerland, he highlighted proximity to an agreement, saying, "We are really very near."

According to Goyal, only a handful of issues stand between the two parties. He noted, 'There are just a few issues remaining to be sorted out,' emphasizing a mutual respect for each other's sensitivities to prevent longstanding irritants from hindering progress.

Drawing on India's successful trade pacts with the European Free Trade Association, the UK, Australia, and the UAE, Goyal emphasized a balanced, mutually beneficial framework is within reach. He stated, "The greatest growth opportunity in the years to come lies in India," projecting transformative economic impact as India aims to expand its economy to USD 30-35 trillion.

An agreement respecting different development stages and inclusive trade regulations could revolutionize economic relations, fostering development across the 27 EU nations and India. Goyal is optimistic about a swift conclusion: "I think we are very close to finalising a very good, robust free trade agreement with the EU faster than most people would imagine."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025