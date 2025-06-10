Left Menu

FIA Advocates Waiver on Fees to Revive Kashmir Air Travel

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has urged the government to waive user development and aviation security fees at Srinagar Airport for a year to revive air travel demand hit by safety concerns. Financial incentives, alongside security measures, are seen as vital to revitalizing tourism in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:18 IST
FIA Advocates Waiver on Fees to Revive Kashmir Air Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has made an appeal to waive user development and aviation security fees for one year at Srinagar Airport. This request aims to stimulate air travel demand, greatly affected following the recent Pahalgam attack that has deterred tourists from visiting Kashmir.

Representing major airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, the FIA asserts that financial incentives are crucial for restoring passenger traffic, complementing existing security measures by the government. Currently, departing passengers pay Rs 1,050 as User Development Fee (UDF) and Rs 200 as Aviation Security Fee (ASF) plus GST.

Highlighting the integral role of airlines in bolstering tourism and economic growth in Kashmir, the FIA has called for the Ministry of Civil Aviation's intervention with the Finance Ministry. They seek immediate policy changes, emphasizing the importance of reviving air travel in the region to recover its tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025