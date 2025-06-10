FIA Advocates Waiver on Fees to Revive Kashmir Air Travel

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has made an appeal to waive user development and aviation security fees for one year at Srinagar Airport. This request aims to stimulate air travel demand, greatly affected following the recent Pahalgam attack that has deterred tourists from visiting Kashmir.

Representing major airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, the FIA asserts that financial incentives are crucial for restoring passenger traffic, complementing existing security measures by the government. Currently, departing passengers pay Rs 1,050 as User Development Fee (UDF) and Rs 200 as Aviation Security Fee (ASF) plus GST.

Highlighting the integral role of airlines in bolstering tourism and economic growth in Kashmir, the FIA has called for the Ministry of Civil Aviation's intervention with the Finance Ministry. They seek immediate policy changes, emphasizing the importance of reviving air travel in the region to recover its tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)