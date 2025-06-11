Left Menu

Airlines Adjust Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Global airlines have stopped and resumed flights to Tel Aviv following missile threats from Yemen's Houthi rebels. The situation remains dynamic with varying resumption dates by different airlines, amid ongoing military activity between Israel and Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:29 IST
Airlines Adjust Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several global airlines have periodically halted and resumed their flights to and from Tel Aviv, following a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels that landed near Israel's main international airport on May 4.

Some airlines had started resuming services in January after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but changes have occurred due to renewed military operations in the Gaza Strip by Israel. The situation remains dynamic, with airlines adjusting their schedules accordingly.

For instance, airBaltic resumed its Riga-Tel Aviv flights on June 6, while Air Canada postponed its services until September 8, instead of the initial June 8. Other airlines like Lufthansa, ITA Airways, and Ryanair are eyeing resumption from June 23 and beyond. This reflects an ongoing balancing act for the airlines amid fluctuating geopolitical tensions.

