India is rapidly ascending the economic ladder, becoming the world's fourth largest economy under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as revealed by senior BJP leader K Laxman during a press conference.

According to Laxman, Modi's decisive leadership has been instrumental in shaping India's economic path and enhancing its stature as a rising global force. He anticipates that India will soon overcome Germany to become the third biggest economy.

Laxman also highlighted significant policies such as the abrogation of Article 370 and Operation Sindoor, which he believes illustrate India's commitment to unity and defense. He criticized the previous YSRCP government for stalling progress and praised the NDA coalition's focus on rebuilding infrastructure, citing considerable investments in the railway sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)