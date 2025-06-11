Left Menu

PM Modi's Vision: Steering India Towards Economic Supremacy

Senior BJP leader K Laxman highlighted India's rise as the fourth largest economy under PM Narendra Modi, crediting his leadership with transforming economic and governance landscapes. With landmark decisions and massive infrastructure investments, India is set to surpass Germany and become the third largest economy globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:58 IST
PM Modi's Vision: Steering India Towards Economic Supremacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is rapidly ascending the economic ladder, becoming the world's fourth largest economy under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as revealed by senior BJP leader K Laxman during a press conference.

According to Laxman, Modi's decisive leadership has been instrumental in shaping India's economic path and enhancing its stature as a rising global force. He anticipates that India will soon overcome Germany to become the third biggest economy.

Laxman also highlighted significant policies such as the abrogation of Article 370 and Operation Sindoor, which he believes illustrate India's commitment to unity and defense. He criticized the previous YSRCP government for stalling progress and praised the NDA coalition's focus on rebuilding infrastructure, citing considerable investments in the railway sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025