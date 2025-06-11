Left Menu

China and US Forge New Trade Deal Amid Xinjiang Forced Labor Claims

The US and China have negotiated a trade deal that involves sourcing rare earth minerals from China. This deal follows a report alleging forced labor in Xinjiang. The agreement could impact companies like Avon, Walmart, and Coca-Cola. The issue remains contentious, with China denying the forced labor claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:38 IST
China and US Forge New Trade Deal Amid Xinjiang Forced Labor Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal move for international trade dynamics, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a new agreement with China, securing the supply of magnets and rare earth minerals from the Asian giant. This deal significantly increases tariffs on Chinese goods to 55%, though it offers China concessions, such as visa allowances for Chinese students in the U.S.

Concurrently, a report by Global Rights Compliance has raised serious concerns about potential human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang province, implicating major global brands like Avon, Walmart, Nescafe, and Coca-Cola. The report suggests these companies might be inadvertently linked to forced labor practices through their mineral supply chains originating from Xinjiang.

This contentious backdrop did not deter the two largest global economies from engaging in talks to refine their trade negotiations in London, seeking resolutions to disputes over mineral and technology exports. The dialogue underscores the complex balance between economic collaboration and human rights issues, with China strongly refuting the forced labor allegations.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025