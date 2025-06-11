Left Menu

FAA Nominee Vows Accountability for Boeing

President Trump’s candidate for FAA head pledges to ensure Boeing's accountability following safety concerns linked to fatal crashes of the 737 MAX model. During his Senate confirmation, CEO Bryan Bedford emphasized lessons learned and collaboration for resolving identified failures, aiming for quicker, safer development processes with Boeing.

Updated: 11-06-2025 20:43 IST
President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Aviation Administration has pledged to hold Boeing accountable amid growing safety concerns. The nominee, Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford, testified before the Senate Commerce Committee and highlighted the need for stricter oversight following two deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 MAX.

Bedford expressed that the FAA learned tough lessons from its past oversight failings, which were linked to the 2018 and 2019 accidents that claimed 346 lives. He assured the Committee of his commitment to ensuring Boeing delivers a high-quality and safe product.

Bedford advocated for a more collaborative approach with Boeing, suggesting that by clearly identifying failures and discussing remedies, the process could progress more swiftly and safely. His remarks underscore a potential shift towards more cooperative regulation to enhance safety standards in aviation.

