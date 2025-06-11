Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Cooling U.S. Inflation and Trade Progress

Euro zone government bond yields experienced a decline on Wednesday following lower-than-anticipated U.S. consumer inflation data. This movement occurred as investors monitored developments in U.S.-China trade negotiations. A trade agreement was reportedly reached after Washington and Beijing outlined a framework to continue their trade truce and ease export restrictions.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, a key benchmark for the euro area, fell by 1 basis point to 2.524%, while the U.S. consumer prices showed only a modest increase. The inflation is expected to rise, driven by new tariff effects from the Trump administration, although these are likely to ease by late summer 2026.

Markets are pricing in a series of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year. At the same time, the European Central Bank's strategies, including potential rate cuts, aim at stabilizing and boosting inflation back to its target levels. Both Italian and British yields showed fluctuations, reflecting wider fiscal and economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)