Rising Rajasthan: A New Era of Investment and Development

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the progress made at the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.' Agreements signed have begun transforming through favorable policies. With groundbreaking projects worth Rs 3.25 lakh crore underway and plans for Rs 1 lakh crore more, Rajasthan's development is rapidly advancing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:46 IST
Rising Rajasthan: A New Era of Investment and Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' is gaining momentum as agreements solidify due to the supportive policies implemented by the state government, said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday.

Reviewing the signed agreements, Sharma expressed confidence that the Rs 3.25 lakh crore groundbreaking initiatives are propelling the state towards future growth.

In a directive to expedite proceedings, the chief minister instructed department officials to commence projects worth an additional Rs 1 lakh crore and maintain consistent communication with investors to hasten approval processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

