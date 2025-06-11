Rising Rajasthan: A New Era of Investment and Development

The 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' is gaining momentum as agreements solidify due to the supportive policies implemented by the state government, said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday.

Reviewing the signed agreements, Sharma expressed confidence that the Rs 3.25 lakh crore groundbreaking initiatives are propelling the state towards future growth.

In a directive to expedite proceedings, the chief minister instructed department officials to commence projects worth an additional Rs 1 lakh crore and maintain consistent communication with investors to hasten approval processes.

