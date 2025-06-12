Left Menu

U.S. Army Helicopter Flights Restricted After Black Hawk Crash

The U.S. Army will reduce VIP helicopter flights near the Pentagon due to safety concerns after a Black Hawk collision. The FAA has restricted military flights and is working with the Army to create new safety protocols. The use of ADS-B technology is being evaluated.

Updated: 12-06-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 05:41 IST
U.S. Army Helicopter Flights Restricted After Black Hawk Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Army has decided to cut back on VIP military helicopter flights near the Pentagon following safety issues highlighted by a fatal Black Hawk helicopter crash with a commercial passenger jet on January 29. The move comes after Senator Jerry Moran raised concerns over military flight safety protocols.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has temporarily barred the Army from conducting training and priority transport flights around the Pentagon. An agreement is being negotiated to better regulate future military flights near commercial air traffic around Reagan Airport, according to FAA's acting administrator, Chris Rocheleau.

Senate discussions revealed that prior to the crash, the Army frequently transported high-ranking generals via helicopters. With new restrictions, only the defense secretary and a select few will qualify for helicopter transport. Additionally, questions linger over the operational status of ADS-B technology on military aircraft, which is vital for airspace safety monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

