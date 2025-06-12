Silence at the Border: North Korea Halts Loudspeaker Propaganda
North Korea has reportedly ceased its loudspeaker broadcasts near the South Korean border, a move noted by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and reported by Yonhap news agency. The broadcasts were not heard on Thursday, marking a potential de-escalation in cross-border tensions.
In a significant development along the Korean peninsula, North Korea has reportedly ceased its loudspeaker broadcasts targeting South Korea at the border. The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea reported this pause in propaganda dissemination, as noted by the Yonhap news agency.
This cessation, observed on Thursday, represents a potential easing of tension in the region. The loudspeaker broadcasts have been a long-standing tactic employed by North Korea in psychological warfare against the South.
The sudden silence of these loudspeakers could signal a change in strategy from North Korea, although the reasons remain unclear. This development is being closely monitored by South Korean authorities.
