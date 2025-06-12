India-Sweden Trade Relations: A New Era of Collaboration and Growth

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is on a three-day visit to Sweden, where he is meeting with key industry leaders to enhance trade and investment between the two nations. On the first day, Goyal participated in several high-level business events to strengthen economic relations.

Addressing the Confederation of Swedish Enterprises, Goyal discussed the significant potential for collaboration and mutual benefit. He emphasized a shared vision during the India-Sweden High-Level Trade and Investment Policy Forum, where a joint paper on the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement was released, highlighting the commitment to forging stronger economic ties.

Goyal engaged with Marie Sandin, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Sweden, discussing collaboration in sustainable packaging and expanding R&D in India. He also attended a dinner hosted by the Sweden-India Business Council, underscoring India's investment growth and commitment to sustainable policies.