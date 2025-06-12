Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Shakes West Bengal CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed profound shock following an Air India plane crash on Thursday near Ahmedabad airport. The tragic incident involved a London-bound aircraft with 242 passengers on board, as confirmed by police.

In a heartfelt post on X, Banerjee conveyed her deep sorrow, stating the news was saddening and disconcerting. 'Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today,' she remarked. As the nation holds its breath for news of survivors, she urged prayers for all those involved.

The crash occurred shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm, leaving the nation and its leaders gripped with anxiety, and prompting an outpouring of prayers and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)