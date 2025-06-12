Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Air India's Flight to London Ends in Disaster

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff, carrying 242 individuals, including Indian, British, Portuguese, and Canadian nationals. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed in a civilian area, and rescue efforts are underway. The Indian government and airline authorities are coordinating assistance and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:25 IST
Tragic Crash: Air India's Flight to London Ends in Disaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India plane carrying 242 individuals, headed for London, crashed soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday. Officials have yet to confirm any fatalities as rescue operations are in full swing.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a highly advanced aircraft, emitted a Mayday call before losing contact with air traffic control. Visuals depicted a massive cloud of fire and debris engulfing a residential area near the airport.

The aviation minister stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi orchestrated an immediate government response. The accident echoes a 2020 Air India Express crash, reinforcing concerns about air safety. Tata Group, which owns Air India, has initiated an emergency response for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025