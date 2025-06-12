Tragic Crash: Air India's Flight to London Ends in Disaster

An Air India plane carrying 242 individuals, headed for London, crashed soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday. Officials have yet to confirm any fatalities as rescue operations are in full swing.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a highly advanced aircraft, emitted a Mayday call before losing contact with air traffic control. Visuals depicted a massive cloud of fire and debris engulfing a residential area near the airport.

The aviation minister stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi orchestrated an immediate government response. The accident echoes a 2020 Air India Express crash, reinforcing concerns about air safety. Tata Group, which owns Air India, has initiated an emergency response for affected families.

