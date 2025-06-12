Akhilesh Yadav Demands Clarity on Tragic Plane Crash in Gujarat
Akhilesh Yadav calls for immediate clarification on a deadly plane crash in Gujarat, involving a London-bound Air India flight that went down shortly after takeoff, resulting in presumed casualties. The aircraft crashed near Ahmedabad airport around 2 pm; he urges high-level relief efforts.
Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president, has urged authorities to promptly clarify circumstances surrounding a fatal plane crash in Gujarat. The accident involved an Air India aircraft heading to London.
The plane, with 242 passengers and crew on board, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad international airport on Thursday afternoon, landing in the Meghaninagar area.
Former UP Chief Minister Yadav took to social media, emphasizing the need for transparency to quell public doubts and called for immediate rescue and relief operations for those affected.
