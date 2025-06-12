King Charles Expresses Shock Over Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

On Thursday, Britain's King Charles expressed deep shock over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, western India, which included 53 British passengers and one Canadian among those affected.

In a heartfelt statement, the King extended his condolences to the families and friends of those impacted by this international tragedy, acknowledging their wait for news on loved ones.

King Charles also honored the heroic efforts of emergency services, noting their crucial role in providing aid and support during this traumatic time.