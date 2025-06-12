Left Menu

King Charles Expresses Shock Over Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

King Charles expressed his profound shock over the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, impacting several nations. His condolences were directed towards affected families, while he honored the responders' courage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:01 IST
King Charles Expresses Shock Over Air India Crash in Ahmedabad
King Charles
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Thursday, Britain's King Charles expressed deep shock over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, western India, which included 53 British passengers and one Canadian among those affected.

In a heartfelt statement, the King extended his condolences to the families and friends of those impacted by this international tragedy, acknowledging their wait for news on loved ones.

King Charles also honored the heroic efforts of emergency services, noting their crucial role in providing aid and support during this traumatic time.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025