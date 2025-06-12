King Charles Expresses Shock Over Air India Crash in Ahmedabad
King Charles expressed his profound shock over the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, impacting several nations. His condolences were directed towards affected families, while he honored the responders' courage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:01 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
On Thursday, Britain's King Charles expressed deep shock over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, western India, which included 53 British passengers and one Canadian among those affected.
In a heartfelt statement, the King extended his condolences to the families and friends of those impacted by this international tragedy, acknowledging their wait for news on loved ones.
King Charles also honored the heroic efforts of emergency services, noting their crucial role in providing aid and support during this traumatic time.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Frankfurt Forum: Rallying Global Support for Tibet's Political Rights
UNRWA Faces Financial Crisis: Urgent Support Needed
Zelenskyy Seeks German Support Amid Escalating Conflict
India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism Receives Strong Support in South Africa
Government Continues Support for Affordable Farmer Loans Under MISS