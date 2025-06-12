Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

An Air India plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing many onboard. The Railway Ministry, expressing condolences, has launched a relief operation, including special trains for stranded passengers. International passengers from various nationalities were among those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:43 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India aircraft bound for London tragically crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad, resulting in multiple casualties feared among the 242 passengers and crew onboard. The catastrophe prompted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to express deep sorrow.

Efforts have been ramped up by the Railway Ministry, which dispatched a disaster management team and medical staff while organizing special train services to assist stranded passengers amid the ongoing rescue operation.

National and international passengers find themselves in distress, as teams and resources converge in Ahmedabad to address the aftermath of this disaster. The coordinated response is a significant step in managing the immediate needs following this aviation crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025