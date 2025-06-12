Left Menu

Global Leaders Mourn Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

An Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad, India, resulted in over 200 fatalities. Global leaders, including Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, and Vladimir Putin, express condolences and support for affected families. Nations worldwide stand in solidarity with India during this devastating time, urging thorough investigation into the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:42 IST
Global Leaders Mourn Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India plane en route to London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, India, killing more than 200 people. The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of condolences from global leaders who are expressing their support for affected families.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the country is assisting those impacted by the tragic event. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles extended their heartfelt sympathies to the victims' families, highlighting the international grief over the crash.

Meanwhile, leaders from nations including the U.S., Pakistan, Canada, and Russia have called for a thorough investigation into the incident, as the world unites in mourning the victims of this catastrophic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025