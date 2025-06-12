Global Leaders Mourn Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

An Air India plane en route to London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, India, killing more than 200 people. The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of condolences from global leaders who are expressing their support for affected families.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the country is assisting those impacted by the tragic event. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles extended their heartfelt sympathies to the victims' families, highlighting the international grief over the crash.

Meanwhile, leaders from nations including the U.S., Pakistan, Canada, and Russia have called for a thorough investigation into the incident, as the world unites in mourning the victims of this catastrophic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)