British Experts Join Investigation of Ahmedabad Plane Crash
A British investigation team will assist India's inquiry into the Ahmedabad plane crash. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has offered its expertise as UK passengers were involved. The crash involved an Air India plane with 242 people, including 53 British citizens.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) will send a skilled team to India following a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. The British agency aims to aid the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in India, recognizing the presence of UK citizens among the passengers.
Formally offering their support, the AAIB will hold "expert status" as they collaborate with Indian authorities. The agency extends sympathies to all impacted by the tragedy, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in such critical inquiries.
The Air India flight, which carried 242 individuals and crew, met with disaster shortly after takeoff, crashing in a residential zone. Onboard were 169 Indian nationals, 53 from the UK, alongside Canadian and Portuguese citizens.
