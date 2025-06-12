Left Menu

Miraculous Escape: Survivor of Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad

A passenger aboard an Air India flight survived a crash near Ahmedabad airport. The incident involved a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 242 passengers. The survivor, Vishwaskumar Ramesh, has been admitted to a local hospital. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff, in a nearby residential area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:22 IST
A passenger on an Air India flight bound for London survived a crash that occurred near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, a doctor at the city civil hospital reported. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which was carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed in a residential area minutes after takeoff.

Vishwaskumar Ramesh, a passenger seated in 11A, is among the survivors. He was traveling to London with his brother when the accident happened. Ramesh has been admitted to Ahmedabad civil hospital, according to Dr. Shriq M from the trauma ward.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as authorities coordinate emergency response efforts and ensure the safety and care of all affected passengers and residents in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

