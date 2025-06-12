Miraculous Escape: Survivor of Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad

A passenger on an Air India flight bound for London survived a crash that occurred near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, a doctor at the city civil hospital reported. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which was carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed in a residential area minutes after takeoff.

Vishwaskumar Ramesh, a passenger seated in 11A, is among the survivors. He was traveling to London with his brother when the accident happened. Ramesh has been admitted to Ahmedabad civil hospital, according to Dr. Shriq M from the trauma ward.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as authorities coordinate emergency response efforts and ensure the safety and care of all affected passengers and residents in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)