Tata Group Pledges Rs 1 Crore to Each Family After Air India Crash

Tata Group has promised Rs 1 crore to the families of those who lost their lives in the Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad. The incident, involving flight AI 171, resulted in substantial casualties and injuries. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:23 IST
Tata Group (Image: X/@TataCompanies). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic turn of events, Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of victims of the Air India flight AI 171 crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad. The flight en route to London carried 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson confirmed that local authorities have hospitalized injured passengers. He withheld speculation on the crash's cause pending investigation. Wilson noted the diverse passenger list, which included 169 Indian, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian national.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed profound grief over the disaster, pledging financial aid and medical coverage for the injured. Boeing has also stated its readiness to support Air India. The crash site, marked by heavy smoke, remains under investigation.

