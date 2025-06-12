Left Menu

Blaze Contained: Swift Action Prevents Disaster on MV Interasia Tenacity Near Mumbai

A fire erupted in a container on the MV Interasia Tenacity as it traveled to Nhava Sheva port near Mumbai. The crew managed to control the blaze, receiving support from the Indian Coast Guard. No assistance was ultimately needed, and the vessel continued its journey under vigilant monitoring.

Updated: 12-06-2025 22:07 IST
A fire broke out on the MV Interasia Tenacity, a Singapore-flagged container ship, Thursday morning while en route to Nhava Sheva port near Mumbai. The crew quickly sought the aid of the Indian Coast Guard to address the incident.

The blaze occurred around 8.40 a.m. in a singular container on the deck, but the crew was able to bring it under control as confirmed by the Coast Guard. This incident happened just days after a similar event involving another Singapore-flagged vessel off Kerala's coast.

Approximately 1,387 containers aboard and 21 Filipino crew members departed from Port Klang, Malaysia, on June 8, with plans to reach their destination by Friday night. The Coast Guard dispatched the offshore patrol vessel ICGS Sachet and an aircraft for surveillance, but no further assistance was needed. The vessel proceeds under close Coast Guard and Navy observation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

