Miracle Survivor: Ramesh Viswashkumar's Escape from Air India Tragedy
Ramesh Viswashkumar miraculously survived a catastrophic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Alone among 242 victims, his quick escape via an emergency exit saved his life. The survivor, a British national, shared harrowing details from his hospital bed while authorities continued to search for other potential survivors.
Details of the crash quickly circulated, with social media footage showing Viswashkumar, a British national, being helped by medics. The heart-wrenching scene depicted a bloodstained man limping onto the street, desperately seeking news about his brother, who was also on the flight.
As the world reacts to this devastating aviation disaster—the worst in a decade—police continue rescue operations, holding onto hope that more survivors might yet be found among the injured in hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
