Miracle Survivor: Ramesh Viswashkumar's Escape from Air India Tragedy

In a tragic turn of events, Ramesh Viswashkumar emerged as the sole survivor of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Out of the 242 passengers onboard, Viswashkumar's presence near an emergency exit facilitated his miraculous escape. Now recovering in the hospital, he spoke to the media, recounting the chaotic aftermath.

Details of the crash quickly circulated, with social media footage showing Viswashkumar, a British national, being helped by medics. The heart-wrenching scene depicted a bloodstained man limping onto the street, desperately seeking news about his brother, who was also on the flight.

As the world reacts to this devastating aviation disaster—the worst in a decade—police continue rescue operations, holding onto hope that more survivors might yet be found among the injured in hospital.

