Left Menu

Miracle Survivor: Ramesh Viswashkumar's Escape from Air India Tragedy

Ramesh Viswashkumar miraculously survived a catastrophic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Alone among 242 victims, his quick escape via an emergency exit saved his life. The survivor, a British national, shared harrowing details from his hospital bed while authorities continued to search for other potential survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:43 IST
Miracle Survivor: Ramesh Viswashkumar's Escape from Air India Tragedy

In a tragic turn of events, Ramesh Viswashkumar emerged as the sole survivor of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Out of the 242 passengers onboard, Viswashkumar's presence near an emergency exit facilitated his miraculous escape. Now recovering in the hospital, he spoke to the media, recounting the chaotic aftermath.

Details of the crash quickly circulated, with social media footage showing Viswashkumar, a British national, being helped by medics. The heart-wrenching scene depicted a bloodstained man limping onto the street, desperately seeking news about his brother, who was also on the flight.

As the world reacts to this devastating aviation disaster—the worst in a decade—police continue rescue operations, holding onto hope that more survivors might yet be found among the injured in hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025