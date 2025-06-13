Miracle Escape: The Sole Survivor of Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Ramesh Viswashkumar narrowly escaped an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, where he was the only known survivor among 242 onboard. Sitting near an emergency exit, he managed to jump out before the tragedy. Viswashkumar, a British national, sought help after the crash, and rescue efforts are ongoing.
In a miracle escape from an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Ramesh Viswashkumar has emerged as the only known survivor among 242 passengers. The gruesome crash, which claimed over 240 lives, took place in a residential area, sparking international concern.
Viswashkumar, who was traveling to London with his brother, recounted his horrifying experience from a hospital bed, describing an atmosphere of chaos and destruction. He managed to exit the aircraft through an emergency door, according to police and eyewitness reports.
The crash has left the global community in shock, as rescue operations continue amidst hopes that more survivors may be found. The incident marks the world's gravest aviation disaster in a decade, highlighting ongoing risks in air travel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
