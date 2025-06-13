Global Leaders Mourn India's Tragic Air India Plane Crash

In a devastating event, an Air India plane bound for London crashed in Ahmedabad, resulting in widespread loss of life. The incident is considered one of the worst air disasters in India's history. The aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew, including 169 Indians, 53 British, and citizens from other nations.

World leaders, including UN Chief Antonio Guterres, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have voiced their heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this tragic accident. Many have highlighted the need for solidarity and assured their support during this time of grief.

Nations across the globe continue to express their sorrow and extend offers of assistance to India. International leaders and their representatives took to various platforms to mourn the loss and promise aid in the aftermath of this catastrophic occurrence.