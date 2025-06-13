Market Jitters: Dollar Dips as Global Tensions Loom

The U.S. dollar reached its lowest point on Thursday, as investors assessed various factors including low inflation levels, escalating tensions in the Middle East, and the tentative stability of a U.S.-China trade truce.

Despite these concerns, Wall Street stocks maintained a recent rally with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all showing gains. However, European and Chinese markets faced declines, particularly in the tech sector, as optimism about trade talks diminished.

Adding complexity, potential military actions in the Middle East and fluctuating oil prices contributed to market anxieties. Safe-haven assets like the Swiss franc and Japanese yen gained, while U.S. Treasury yields eased as inflation data suggested a cautious approach from the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)