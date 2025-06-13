Market Turmoil: Black Friday for Indian Stocks Amid Middle East Tensions
Indian stock markets tumbled on Friday, dubbed 'Black Friday,' as geopolitical tensions surged following Israel's attack on Iran. The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex saw significant declines. Sectors across the board suffered losses amid fears of escalating conflict and potential disruptions in oil supply routes, increasing global market volatility.
- Country:
- India
On Friday morning, Indian stock markets experienced a dramatic downturn, which analysts are calling a 'Black Friday' for investors. This sharp decline was triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indices opened deep in the red.
The market plunge followed Israel's military strike on Iranian targets, heightening fears of a wider regional conflict. In response, the U.S. condemned Israel's actions as a unilateral military move and cautioned Iran against retaliatory actions targeting U.S. assets in the area.
Global markets echoed India's panic, with significant losses in U.S. futures and major Asian indices as well. Experts like Ajay Bagga have noted the volatility, warning of disruptions in oil supply routes if Iran retaliates by blocking the Persian Gulf, further influencing global oil prices and triggering a risk-off scenario across markets.
In India's stock exchange, broad sectoral declines were recorded as the fallout spread, with Nifty Auto, IT, and Media, among others, facing heavy sell-offs. Broader indices, including Nifty Midcap and Smallcap, also reflected this downward trend, exacerbated by already tense international relations.
Meanwhile, aviation stocks felt the strain, notably after an Air India crash in Ahmedabad, with airline shares such as Indigo and SpiceJet plummeting. Analysts suggest short-term market turbulence due to geopolitical events is common, but recovery might be swift if tensions do not escalate further.
Despite this, the potential for ongoing conflict and disrupted oil supplies looms large, suggesting market instability may persist into the weekend and beyond, posing challenges for investors globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Suspends Key Tech Sales to China Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Uncertainty about global trade post-protectionist measures and protracted geopolitical tensions pose downside risks to growth, says RBI.
Complex Negotiation Efforts for Scholar's Release Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Envoys Present Credentials Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
Manufacturing Growth Slows Amid Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions