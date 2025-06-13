AJet Cancels Flights Amid Regional Tensions
Following Israel's attack on Iran, Turkish Airlines' subsidiary AJet has suspended flights to Iran, Iraq, and Jordan until Monday morning. Flights to Lebanon will only occur during daylight, while routes over Iraq avoid affected airspace.
In response to heightened regional tensions, AJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, has announced the suspension of flights to Iran, Iraq, and Jordan. The cancellation will last until Monday morning, according to an AJet source.
The source articulated that while the airline will continue flights to Lebanon, it will do so only during daylight hours, ensuring passenger safety. Moreover, AJet is planning to route flights elsewhere in the Middle East so as to bypass the affected airspace over Iraq.
This strategic decision follows Israel's recent attack on Iran, adding to the complexity of navigation in an already volatile region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
