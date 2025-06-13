Left Menu

KLM Halts Flights to Tel Aviv Amid Rising Tensions

KLM has suspended all flights to Tel Aviv until at least July 1 after Israeli attacks on Iran, as reported by ANP. The Dutch division of Air France KLM has not commented on this decision.

KLM, the Dutch airline, has announced the suspension of all flights to Tel Aviv until a minimum of July 1, in response to recent Israeli attacks on Iran.

This decision reflects heightened tensions in the region, prompting airline officials to prioritize passenger safety.

The Dutch branch of the airline conglomerate Air France KLM has yet to publicly comment on the flight cancellations, according to a report from the Dutch news agency ANP.

