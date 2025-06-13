Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Family Awaits DNA Identification After Air India Crash

The family of Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, a crew member on the crashed Air India flight, travels to Ahmedabad for DNA testing. Nganthoi was among the 242 passengers onboard. Her mother is in distress, not having eaten since the news broke, while family members recall her last message before take-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Family Awaits DNA Identification After Air India Crash
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma faces an agonizing wait as they travel to Ahmedabad for DNA testing after the Air India flight crash. Nganthoi was among the 12 crew members onboard the ill-fated flight.

Her name wasn't included in the list of injured, prompting a Gujarat doctor to advise the family to facilitate identification through DNA tests. As they make their journey from Manipur, the family reflects on Nganthoi's last message before embarking for London.

Since the crash, Nganthoi's mother has been deeply distressed and is currently under medical observation. The tragic incident underscores the challenges faced by families in the aftermath of aviation disasters.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025