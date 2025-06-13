Tragedy Strikes: Family Awaits DNA Identification After Air India Crash

The family of Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma faces an agonizing wait as they travel to Ahmedabad for DNA testing after the Air India flight crash. Nganthoi was among the 12 crew members onboard the ill-fated flight.

Her name wasn't included in the list of injured, prompting a Gujarat doctor to advise the family to facilitate identification through DNA tests. As they make their journey from Manipur, the family reflects on Nganthoi's last message before embarking for London.

Since the crash, Nganthoi's mother has been deeply distressed and is currently under medical observation. The tragic incident underscores the challenges faced by families in the aftermath of aviation disasters.