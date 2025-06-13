ITA Airways Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Amid Rising Tensions

ITA Airways has issued a statement announcing the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31.

This decision comes in response to growing regional tensions affecting the safety and security of air travel in the area. The airline is committed to passenger safety and will reassess the situation as it evolves.

Passengers are encouraged to stay updated on further company announcements regarding the resumption of service and any travel advisories. ITA Airways emphasizes their dedication to providing safe and reliable travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)