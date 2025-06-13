Left Menu

ITA Airways Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Amid Rising Tensions

ITA Airways has announced the suspension of their flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31. This decision comes amid rising regional tensions. The airline will provide further updates as the situation develops, ensuring passenger safety remains their top priority during this period of uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ITA Airways has issued a statement announcing the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31.

This decision comes in response to growing regional tensions affecting the safety and security of air travel in the area. The airline is committed to passenger safety and will reassess the situation as it evolves.

Passengers are encouraged to stay updated on further company announcements regarding the resumption of service and any travel advisories. ITA Airways emphasizes their dedication to providing safe and reliable travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

