India Orders Safety Check for Air India's Boeing 787 Fleet
Following a recent plane crash, the Indian government has mandated Air India to conduct comprehensive safety inspections on its Boeing 787-8/9 fleet. This move aims to ensure aviation safety and prevent future incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:40 IST
In the wake of a recent plane crash, the Indian government has taken decisive action by directing Air India to perform thorough safety inspections of all Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft in its fleet.
This directive is part of a broader initiative to enhance aviation safety standards and mitigate the risk of future accidents.
Air India's compliance with this order is seen as a critical step in ensuring the safety of passengers and maintaining trust in the national carrier's operational integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Elon Musk leaves Trump administration after turbulent effort to slash government, says AP source.
Elon Musk's Abrupt Exit: The End of an Unconventional Government Stint
Government Boosts Agricultural Productivity with New Farmer-Focused Initiatives
Congress Criticizes Modi Government: Listen to Vice President Dhankhar's Plea for Farmers
Rajasthan Espionage Scandal: Government Employee Detained for Spying Allegations