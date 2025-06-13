Left Menu

India Orders Safety Check for Air India's Boeing 787 Fleet

Following a recent plane crash, the Indian government has mandated Air India to conduct comprehensive safety inspections on its Boeing 787-8/9 fleet. This move aims to ensure aviation safety and prevent future incidents.

Updated: 13-06-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a recent plane crash, the Indian government has taken decisive action by directing Air India to perform thorough safety inspections of all Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft in its fleet.

This directive is part of a broader initiative to enhance aviation safety standards and mitigate the risk of future accidents.

Air India's compliance with this order is seen as a critical step in ensuring the safety of passengers and maintaining trust in the national carrier's operational integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

