Trinamool Congress Demands Unbiased Probe Into Air India Tragedy

The Trinamool Congress has called for a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the Air India crash that occurred in Ahmedabad, resulting in more than 240 fatalities. The party aims to challenge emerging theories and ensure accountability without political interference.

Kunal Ghosh, spokesperson for the Trinamool Congress, emphasized the need for a transparent probe to determine the true causes of the tragedy. He criticized any premature conclusions such as bird strikes and highlighted the inadequacies in safety across Indian air and rail travel under the current administration.

Air India confirmed the loss of life on the London-bound flight, prompting concerns about maintenance and safety. The TMC has pointed fingers at the central government for potential lapses, arguing that responsibility cannot wholly be shifted to the airline's new owners, the Tata Group.

