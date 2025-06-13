Left Menu

Airlines Grounded: Middle East Flight Disruptions Amid Tensions

Amid escalating conflicts between Israel and Iran, numerous international airlines have halted or altered flights in the Middle East. These disruptions affect major carriers like Air France, Delta, and Emirates, causing significant travel impacts across the region as tensions continue.

Updated: 13-06-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:37 IST
Airlines Grounded: Middle East Flight Disruptions Amid Tensions
Amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, major international airlines have been forced to ground numerous flights to various destinations within the Middle East.

The cancellations include flights from major carriers such as Air France, Delta, and Emirates, impacting travel significantly as conflicts persist. Airlines are rerouting or suspending operations to ensure passenger safety.

As of now, the global aviation sector is closely monitoring the situation, with airline industry sources indicating potential further changes depending on the conflict's development.

