Airlines Grounded: Middle East Flight Disruptions Amid Tensions

Amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, major international airlines have been forced to ground numerous flights to various destinations within the Middle East.

The cancellations include flights from major carriers such as Air France, Delta, and Emirates, impacting travel significantly as conflicts persist. Airlines are rerouting or suspending operations to ensure passenger safety.

As of now, the global aviation sector is closely monitoring the situation, with airline industry sources indicating potential further changes depending on the conflict's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)