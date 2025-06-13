Airlines Grounded: Middle East Flight Disruptions Amid Tensions
Amid escalating conflicts between Israel and Iran, numerous international airlines have halted or altered flights in the Middle East. These disruptions affect major carriers like Air France, Delta, and Emirates, causing significant travel impacts across the region as tensions continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:37 IST
Amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, major international airlines have been forced to ground numerous flights to various destinations within the Middle East.
The cancellations include flights from major carriers such as Air France, Delta, and Emirates, impacting travel significantly as conflicts persist. Airlines are rerouting or suspending operations to ensure passenger safety.
As of now, the global aviation sector is closely monitoring the situation, with airline industry sources indicating potential further changes depending on the conflict's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- airlines
- flights
- cancellations
- Israel
- Iran
- Middle East
- AirFrance
- Delta
- Lufthansa
- tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poacher Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces at Kaziranga National Park
Deadly Clash: Poacher Killed in Kaziranga National Park
Gehlot Criticizes BJP's Tiranga Yatra, Questions Political Motivations
India Ramps Up Efforts to Find Missing Nationals in Iran
Saudi Diplomacy: A Prince's Urgent Plea to Iran