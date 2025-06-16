Airlines Grounded: Impact of Israeli Strikes on Middle East Flights
Amid escalating tensions following Israeli strikes on Iran, international airlines have halted or redirected flights to various Middle East destinations. Airlines affected include Aegean, airBaltic, Aeroflot, Air France-KLM, Air India, Arkia, Delta, El Al, Etihad Airways, Emirates, Flydubai, Israir, ITA Airways, Lufthansa, Pegasus, Qatar Airways, Ryanair, TAROM, Turkish Airlines, and Wizz Air.
In response to the rising tensions in the Middle East following Israeli military strikes on Iran, several international airlines have suspended operations in the region. This disruption affects a wide array of destinations as airlines scramble to ensure passenger safety.
Airlines including Aegean, airBaltic, and Aeroflot were among the first to ground flights, with many others, like Air France-KLM, Air India, and Arkia, following suit. Affected routes predominantly involve cities in Israel, Iran, and other nearby countries such as Jordan and Lebanon.
As flaring conflict prompts a closure of airspace, airlines such as Delta, El Al, and Etihad Airways have extended flight suspensions through varying dates, impacting numerous travelers. This situation highlights the far-reaching consequences of geopolitical conflicts on global air travel, with the situation continuously evolving.
