Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions: Oil Surges, Shares Waver

Asian markets produced a mixed outlook on Monday, as mounting tensions between Iran and Israel stirred concerns about global oil supply disruptions.

The US benchmark crude climbed by 20 cents to reach $73.18 per barrel, and Brent crude saw an increase of 95 cents to hit $75.18 per barrel.

US stocks experienced a downturn, with the S&P 500 falling by 1.1%. Investors pivoted towards gold and defense stocks, perceiving them as safer investments in light of the geopolitical uncertainty affecting oil and overall economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)