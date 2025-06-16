Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions: Oil Surges, Shares Waver
Asian shares varied as oil prices rose due to increasing Iran-Israel tensions. US crude added 20 cents to $73.18/barrel, while Brent grew 95 cents to $75.18/barrel. US stocks fell; the S&P 500 dropped 1.1%. Investors turned to gold and defense stocks as safe havens amid the geopolitical unrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:48 IST
Asian markets produced a mixed outlook on Monday, as mounting tensions between Iran and Israel stirred concerns about global oil supply disruptions.
The US benchmark crude climbed by 20 cents to reach $73.18 per barrel, and Brent crude saw an increase of 95 cents to hit $75.18 per barrel.
US stocks experienced a downturn, with the S&P 500 falling by 1.1%. Investors pivoted towards gold and defense stocks, perceiving them as safer investments in light of the geopolitical uncertainty affecting oil and overall economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Golden Years: Exercise and Nutrition Tips for Over 50s
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Plans Stock Market Debut Amid Expansion
US STOCKS-Wall Street futures slip after Trump's steel tariff threat
US STOCKS-US stock futures dip as investors await trade negotiations
UPDATE 1-Athletics-Gold medallist Thomas harassed by bettor at Grand Slam Track