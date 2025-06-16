European Shares Rebound Amid Geopolitical Tensions
European shares rose on Monday, buoyed by Kering's surge, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Investor focus remains on upcoming monetary policy meetings and sectoral shifts with healthcare stocks facing declines.
European shares rose on Monday, shaking off last week's losses, as investors looked past escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Kering, the parent company of Gucci, surged 10.2% following reports that Luca de Meo, known for restructuring Renault, could become its new CEO.
French automaker Renault saw its shares dip by 2.6% amidst news that Nissan plans to reduce its stake. Meanwhile, Entain, owner of Ladbrokes, leaped 10%, benefiting from an upbeat forecast from its U.S. sports-betting joint venture with MGM Resorts, BetMGM. The travel and leisure sector led the gains with a 1.9% rise.
Jacob Pederson from Sydbank indicated that European stocks remain resilient despite geopolitical issues. Geopolitical tensions, alongside changing U.S. tariff policies, continue to weigh on the market. Investors are eyeing upcoming monetary policy meetings and international talks for guidance on tariffs.
