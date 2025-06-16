Left Menu

European Shares Rebound Amid Geopolitical Tensions

European shares rose on Monday, buoyed by Kering's surge, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Investor focus remains on upcoming monetary policy meetings and sectoral shifts with healthcare stocks facing declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:51 IST
European Shares Rebound Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares rose on Monday, shaking off last week's losses, as investors looked past escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Kering, the parent company of Gucci, surged 10.2% following reports that Luca de Meo, known for restructuring Renault, could become its new CEO.

French automaker Renault saw its shares dip by 2.6% amidst news that Nissan plans to reduce its stake. Meanwhile, Entain, owner of Ladbrokes, leaped 10%, benefiting from an upbeat forecast from its U.S. sports-betting joint venture with MGM Resorts, BetMGM. The travel and leisure sector led the gains with a 1.9% rise.

Jacob Pederson from Sydbank indicated that European stocks remain resilient despite geopolitical issues. Geopolitical tensions, alongside changing U.S. tariff policies, continue to weigh on the market. Investors are eyeing upcoming monetary policy meetings and international talks for guidance on tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025