Swati Dalal Takes Helm as Managing Director of Zydus Healthcare

Swati Dalal has been appointed as the Managing Director of Zydus Healthcare Ltd at a board meeting on June 16, 2025. Dalal, formerly the Managing Director of Abbott India Ltd, brings over 30 years of experience to her new role. She holds degrees in pharmacy and management.

New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:54 IST
In a strategic move, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has named Swati Dalal as the new Managing Director of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zydus Healthcare Ltd. The appointment was confirmed during a board meeting held on June 16, 2025.

Dalal steps into her role with a wealth of experience accumulated over three decades, including her recent position as Managing Director at Abbott India Ltd. Her career has spanned various leadership roles in significant mergers and acquisitions, showcasing her expertise in commercial strategy and development.

An alumna of PKM Kundnani College of Pharmacy, Mumbai, Dalal also boasts a post-graduate degree in Management Studies from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. Her robust educational background underpins her successful career trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

