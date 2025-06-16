Left Menu

India's First Architecture Career Conclave Inspires New Paths for Future Architects

The WOArchitect Career Conclave (WCC) 2025, India's first-ever architecture career event, attracted over 700 participants in Mumbai. Supported by CREDAI-MCHI, the day-long event offered diverse opportunities beyond conventional architectural practice, emphasizing continuous learning and innovation as keys to elevating Indian architecture on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:12 IST
India's First Architecture Career Conclave Inspires New Paths for Future Architects
Shri Narayan Rane, MP, inaugurates WCC 2025 amid an inspiring exchange with India's next generation of architects. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The WOArchitect Career Conclave (WCC) 2025, marking a pioneering moment for India's architectural community, wrapped up at the NESCO Centre in Mumbai. Drawing a crowd of more than 700 eager participants, the event garnered support from CREDAI-MCHI and featured a mix of students, architects, and industry professionals—highlighting architecture's evolving landscape.

Inaugurated by Shri Narayan Rane, a Member of Parliament, the conclave aimed to fill a crucial void in structured career guidance within the field of architecture in India. Rane emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship alongside traditional career paths, urging the youth to embrace entrepreneurship to foster national and state development.

Spearheaded by Ar. Milind Surve and Ar. Snehal Jagdale Surve, the event provided a platform for exploring diverse career paths within architecture, from technology and research to legal and digital frameworks. The event agenda featured semin informatif presentations, panel discussions, and job fairs, offering participants a chance to engage comprehensively with industry trends and innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025