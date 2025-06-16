India's First Architecture Career Conclave Inspires New Paths for Future Architects

The WOArchitect Career Conclave (WCC) 2025, marking a pioneering moment for India's architectural community, wrapped up at the NESCO Centre in Mumbai. Drawing a crowd of more than 700 eager participants, the event garnered support from CREDAI-MCHI and featured a mix of students, architects, and industry professionals—highlighting architecture's evolving landscape.

Inaugurated by Shri Narayan Rane, a Member of Parliament, the conclave aimed to fill a crucial void in structured career guidance within the field of architecture in India. Rane emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship alongside traditional career paths, urging the youth to embrace entrepreneurship to foster national and state development.

Spearheaded by Ar. Milind Surve and Ar. Snehal Jagdale Surve, the event provided a platform for exploring diverse career paths within architecture, from technology and research to legal and digital frameworks. The event agenda featured semin informatif presentations, panel discussions, and job fairs, offering participants a chance to engage comprehensively with industry trends and innovations.

