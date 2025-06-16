The Power of Recognition: Boosting Workplace Culture and Performance

Recognition for work by a company effectively motivates employees, nurtures trust, and enhances their sense of belonging, according to a joint study by Vantage Circle and 'Great Place To Work India'.

The report, 'The Recognition Effect: A Leadership Blueprint for Emotionally Intelligent Workplaces', highlights recognition as a transformative force in organizational culture and performance.

Ninety-one percent of surveyed employees report increased motivation due to recognition, with high satisfaction in workplace conditions. The research emphasizes the need for inclusive recognition strategies across various demographics, advocating for intentional appreciation to unlock employee potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)