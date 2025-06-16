Left Menu

Airlines Halt Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Due to escalating tensions following Israeli strikes on Iran, multiple international airlines have suspended flights to several Middle East destinations, including Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Amman. Airlines affected include Aegean, airBaltic, Air Europa, Air France-KLM, and more, impacting travel for many passengers through August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

International airlines have reacted to the heightened tensions in the Middle East by halting flights to several key destinations. This response follows recent Israeli military actions against Iran, which have incited safety concerns across the region.

Notable airlines such as Aegean Airlines, airBaltic, Aeroflot, and Air France-KLM have either canceled or suspended operations, significantly impacting flights to popular hubs like Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Amman. The travel disruptions are set to continue until at least the end of August, affecting numerous travelers globally.

This widespread flight suspension underscores the challenges airlines face in balancing passenger safety with operational demands amid geopolitical instability. The situation remains fluid, with airlines adjusting their schedules as further developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

